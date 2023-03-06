Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change

Sawyer International Airport
Sawyer International Airport(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, March 7 to hear comment on renaming Sawyer International Airport.

The hearing will take place 3:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, Room 231, of the Henry A. Skewis Annex in the Marquette County Courthouse.

TV6 previously reported that the airport was considering a name change as part its $20 million renovation project.

The Marquette County Board said that two names are being recommended by the project consultant, Hiltachk Marketing Group. Those names are the Upper Peninsula Michigan Regional Airport and Marquette Regional Airport.

TV6 will have a reporter at Tuesday’s meeting.

