Moderate snow for some to start the week

Light snow increases from south to north today ahead of a cold front. Intensities will increase this afternoon to heavy in the central counties where snow amounts will range 3-6″. Areas west and east will have ranges of 1-3″. The pattern will be quieter for the midweek. Then another system will bring widespread snow on Friday into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be slightly above seasonal.

Today: Snowy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Morning light snow in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Lingering snow near Lake Superior. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

