Moderate snow for some to start the week
Light snow increases from south to north today ahead of a cold front. Intensities will increase this afternoon to heavy in the central counties where snow amounts will range 3-6″. Areas west and east will have ranges of 1-3″. The pattern will be quieter for the midweek. Then another system will bring widespread snow on Friday into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be slightly above seasonal.
Today: Snowy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Tuesday: Morning light snow in the north
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Friday: Widespread wet snow
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Saturday: Lingering snow near Lake Superior. Otherwise, mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
