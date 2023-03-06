Moderate snow for some to start the week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Light snow increases from south to north today ahead of a cold front. Intensities will increase this afternoon to heavy in the central counties where snow amounts will range 3-6″. Areas west and east will have ranges of 1-3″. The pattern will be quieter for the midweek. Then another system will bring widespread snow on Friday into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be slightly above seasonal.

Today: Snowy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Morning light snow in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Lingering snow near Lake Superior. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

