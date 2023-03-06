March 6 through 10 proclaimed School Breakfast Week

The education budget includes a plan to offer all 1.4 million students in Michigan free breakfast and lunch
(WBRC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 6-10, 2023, as School Breakfast Week in Michigan.

The governor highlighted her education budget initiative to offer free breakfast and lunch to all 1.4 million public school students in Michigan. The state would become just the 4th to get this done and improve the overall health and wellness of students across the state.

“It’s hard for kids to learn on an empty stomach,” said Governor Whitmer. “Every student should be able to start their day with a nutritious meal so they can stay energized throughout the day and focus on class. Let’s deliver on my budget proposal to offer all 1.4 million public school students in Michigan free breakfast and lunch, saving families over $850 a year and helping them succeed.”

Research shows that children who eat breakfast are more likely to reach higher levels of achievement in reading and mathematics, perform better on assessments, have increased memory and concentration, and maintain a healthy weight.

To view the full proclamation, click here.

