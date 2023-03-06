LaTulip Brewery commemorates six months of business

COOKS, Mich. (WLUC) - The LaTulip Brewery has been open since August of 2022. The brewery features a wide array of beers, both light and dark, all of them brewed in-house.

Co-owner Jeffrey LaTulip said the location has made business somewhat difficult.

“A lot of people don’t know that we’re here,” LaTulip said. “They see the sign and think it’s an advertisement for a brewery somewhere, and they don’t realize that we’re just to the right of the sign.”

Despite that, LaTulip said the community has responded well.

“It’s been really great, we’ve got a lot of local support, a lot of people coming back every week and helping us out, we’ve had a few tourism jumps,” LaTulip said. “Right when we opened, it was nice having campgrounds and stuff still open, we look forward to the summer when everything opens back up.”

LaTulip said he wants to create a family-friendly environment for his brewery.

“We usually have our three kids here and we welcome families of all sizes to stop by, we have a small kid’s room in the corner,” LaTulip said.

LaTulip said he’s excited to see his business continue to grow.

“I want to just do well and expand, eventually have our beer spread across the U.P.,” LaTulip said. “We look to expand our tap list when we get the chance to, eventually we’ll have 15-16 beers on tap and a couple wines, maybe a cider.”

LaTulip also said the best way to support the brewery is just to come in and say hi.

The LaTulip Brewery can be found at 11858w U.S. Route 2, Cooks, MI 49817. You can keep up to date with everything happening at LaTulip Brewery on their Facebook.

