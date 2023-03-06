Ishpeming Township man injured in house fire

Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township man is hospitalized after a house fire Sunday morning.

The Ishpeming Township Fire Department has not released any details about the fire on Silver Street. A Facebook post from Glenn’s Smokehouse indicates that the owner of the business, Glenn Andrews, was injured. The post says Andrews is in critical care and will have a long road ahead of him.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man killed in snowmobile, groomer collision in Iron County
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.
Drugs believed to be factor in collision that killed Michigan road worker
An empty parking lot in the heart of winter is not what Tom Dolaskie envisioned when he bought...
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen

Latest News

File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.
Tickets for NMU vs. MTU CCHA semifinal on sale Monday
Cole Bennet, right, of Escanaba, logrolling.
Escanaba native wins logrolling competition in Wisconsin
The LaTulip Brewery has been open for over six months.
LaTulip Brewery commemorates six months of business
Blackrocks Brewery hosts MARCH Pub Yoga
Blackrocks Brewery hosts MARCH Pub Yoga