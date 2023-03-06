Ishpeming Township man injured in house fire

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township man is hospitalized after a house fire Sunday morning.

The Ishpeming Township Fire Department has not released any details about the fire on Silver Street. A Facebook post from Glenn’s Smokehouse indicates that the owner of the business, Glenn Andrews, was injured. The post says Andrews is in critical care and will have a long road ahead of him.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

