Ishpeming Township man injured in house fire
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township man is hospitalized after a house fire Sunday morning.
The Ishpeming Township Fire Department has not released any details about the fire on Silver Street. A Facebook post from Glenn’s Smokehouse indicates that the owner of the business, Glenn Andrews, was injured. The post says Andrews is in critical care and will have a long road ahead of him.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
