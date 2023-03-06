Huskies selected to NCAA Midwest Region Tournament

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball earned an at-large bid to the Division II Midwest Region Tournament, announced by the NCAA selection committee late Sunday night. The Huskies (25-6) earned the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 seed Trevecca Nazarene (21-9) in the quarterfinals.

It will be Tech’s 21st appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1975.

No. 1 Ashland University (31-0) earned the top seed in the region and hosts the tournament at Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio. MTU plays the Trojans on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, March 11 and the Championship commences on Monday, March 13.

Winners from the eight regions advance to the 2023 DII women’s basketball Elite Eight in St. Joseph, Missouri on Monday, March 20 at St. Joseph Civic Center.

