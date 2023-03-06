Hurley police seek driver in hit-and-run
Mar. 6, 2023
HURLEY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Hurley Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the vehicle and operator of a hit and run to a pedestrian causing injury.
Police say the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on US-51 (2nd Ave) near Maple St. in the City of Hurley.
Police are looking for a silver or gray colored SUV that was traveling north on US-51 (2nd Ave) at that time. The vehicle may have front-end damage as a result of the collision.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Colassaco at the Hurley Police Department 715-561-3544.
No details have been released about the extent of the pedestrian’s injury.
