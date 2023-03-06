How to prevent and treat digital eye strain

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s nearly impossible to avoid looking at a screen nowadays.

Whether you scroll social media on your cell phone or stare at a computer screen for eight hours a day at work, digital technology has an effect on our eyes, and many of us experience digital eye strain.

Optometrist Sandy MacPhee of Shopko Optical joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson to explain what causes digital eye strain and how it can be prevented and treated.

Now, back to digital eye strain.

If you just watched the above video and now find yourself squinting to refocus, that’s a sign that you’re experiencing strain.

Dr. MacPhee says this can affect anyone, but the longer you look at a screen, the more likely you are to feel its effects.

Digital eye strain symptoms include dry eyes, tension headaches, and an inability to focus your eyes.

Digital eye strain can be prevented by using the 20-20-20 rule. After 20 minutes of screen time, spend 20 seconds focusing on something 20 feet away.

Dr. MacPhee adds that you should keep your computer and TV screens slightly under eye level, turn down the contrast, and match the brightness levels to the space you’re in.

Blue light filtering glasses can also alleviate the symptoms of digital eye strain.

Dr. MacPhee recommends getting your vision checked every year and visiting an optometrist if you regularly experience digital eye strain.

