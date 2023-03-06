Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club donates nearly $5,000 to MARESA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A snowmobile club donated almost $5,000 to Marquette and Alger County students.

The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club held its annual Poker Run fundraiser for Marquette-Alger RESA (MARESA) in February. Monday, the club delivered a check to MARESA for $4,875. MARESA plans to use the money on a washer and dryer so students can learn how to do laundry.

Teachers say the money is great, but knowing the community supports their work is priceless.

“Not only are the donations important, but the community support is important,” said Nancy Isaacson, MARESA classroom teacher. “That’s what I think I value the most – letting people in the community know we’re here, we have skills, we have abilities, and we can contribute to the community as well.”

This is not the first time the Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club donated to MARESA. Last year, the club donated enough money for the group to buy three new bikes and a host of recreation equipment for students.

