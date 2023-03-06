Gas price averages spike 17 cents since last week

(KTIV)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan continue to increase, rising 17 cents over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the state average for regular unleaded gas is now $3.46 per gallon. Meantime, the national average is slightly less than that at $3.40 per gallon. This recent rise in price is due to a rise in demand, and tighter supply.

When it comes to prices by county throughout the Upper Peninsula, Mackinac County has the highest average at $3.50 per gallon. Menominee County has the lowest average at $3.33 per gallon.

