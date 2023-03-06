Firefighters rescue 4 small kittens from burning building

Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - No life is too small for firefighters to save, and that was the case for the firefighters in Akron who rescued four kittens who were trapped in a burning home.

The two-story house in the 700 block of Brown Street caught fire on Feb. 28.

Firefighters searched the home and found no residents inside. However, they saved the four kittens found there.

The flames were quickly put out, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Akron Fire confirmed no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man killed in snowmobile, groomer collision in Iron County
An empty parking lot in the heart of winter is not what Tom Dolaskie envisioned when he bought...
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen
Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.
Drugs believed to be factor in collision that killed Michigan road worker
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling

Latest News

Cole Bennet, right, of Escanaba, logrolling.
Escanaba native wins logrolling competition in Wisconsin
2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas...
Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens
FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault