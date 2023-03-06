Experts discuss impact online gambling has on college sports

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As online gambling becomes more common, experts are concerned of the impact it may have on collegiate sports.

Coordinator for the NMU Public Safety Institute Lt. Ken Love said gambling has become much more convenient.

“Online gaming has made it much easier, you can do it from your couch, and I think that’s increased, it makes it really easy,” Love said. “It’s hard to control who’s on the other end of that bet, whether it’s a minor or someone with a serious addiction.”

Lt. Love said a major concern is keeping integrity in college sports.

“If student athletes get involved, then they might get friends to affect the outcome of a game, that’s one issue,” Love said. “If a student makes a bet online and then can affect an outcome of a game, they’re gonna be successful, and we don’t want that occurring in our sports.”

Vice President of EPIC Risk Management Dan Trolaro said there are more than financial concerns with sports betting.

“When people wager on sporting events, if the wager does not go their way, we’re starting to see an uptick in threats against student athletes on social media,” Trolaro said. “Twitter accounts, Instagram, text messages that indicate potential harm to that student athlete.”

Trolaro said younger people are getting involved in gambling.

“When I say younger, not necessarily illegal gambling, just 21 and above, and we’re starting to see people try it out, it’s novel, it’s new, it’s curious,” Trolaro said. “And that’s not a problem at all, but more people are starting to gamble at an earlier age than we’ve seen historically.”

Trolaro also said if you suspect someone is struggling with gambling, call the National Gambling Hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

