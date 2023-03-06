Escanaba native wins logrolling competition in Wisconsin

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WLUC) - Cole Bennets of Escanaba won the adult division of the amateur logrolling competition Sunday in Oconomowoc, WI. The 18-year-old also won at a logrolling competition in Lacrosse, WI in January, according to the Scout Troop 411 leader, Craig Woerpel.

Bennets is part of the logrolling team with Scout Troop 411 in Escanaba. They practice at the Gladstone lagoon during the summer.

Also competing over the weekend were Blake Pfiester of Hyde, John Hurthibise of Cornell and Cameron LaVigne of Rapid River.

