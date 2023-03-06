Escanaba native wins logrolling competition in Wisconsin

Cole Bennet, right, of Escanaba, logrolling.
Cole Bennet, right, of Escanaba, logrolling.(Craig Woerpel)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WLUC) - Cole Bennets of Escanaba won the adult division of the amateur logrolling competition Sunday in Oconomowoc, WI. The 18-year-old also won at a logrolling competition in Lacrosse, WI in January, according to the Scout Troop 411 leader, Craig Woerpel.

Bennets is part of the logrolling team with Scout Troop 411 in Escanaba. They practice at the Gladstone lagoon during the summer.

Also competing over the weekend were Blake Pfiester of Hyde, John Hurthibise of Cornell and Cameron LaVigne of Rapid River.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man killed in snowmobile, groomer collision in Iron County
An empty parking lot in the heart of winter is not what Tom Dolaskie envisioned when he bought...
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen
Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.
Drugs believed to be factor in collision that killed Michigan road worker
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling

Latest News

The LaTulip Brewery has been open for over six months.
LaTulip Brewery commemorates six months of business
Blackrocks Brewery hosts MARCH Pub Yoga
Blackrocks Brewery hosts MARCH Pub Yoga
Blackrocks Brewery hosts MARCH Pub Yoga
Mushers compete in final day of CopperDog 150
A mushers races to the finish line during the final day of the Copperdog 150 in Eagle Harbor.
Mushers compete in final day of CopperDog 150