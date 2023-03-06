Tickets for NMU vs. MTU CCHA semifinal on sale Monday

File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.
File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.(Michigan Tech Athletics)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech will host Northern Michigan in the CCHA Mason Cup Semifinal on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. eastern time at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

MTU’s athletic department says tickets for the game will go on sale at 8:00 a.m. Monday. Season ticket holders have until 5:00 p.m. on Monday to purchase tickets and claim their seats.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Central Ticket Office in the Student Development Complex and online. Ticket prices are as follows: Rail 555: $45, Adult: $30, and Youth: $20. Michigan Tech students can enter the game at the Experience Tech entrance as usual.

No. 2 seed Michigan Tech advanced with a pair of wins over St. Thomas in the CCHA Quarterfinal and the Wildcats swept Bemidji State in Marquette as the No. 4 seed. No. 6 Ferris State will travel to No. 1 Minnesota State in the other semifinal. The CCHA Mason Cup Championship is scheduled for March 18.

If you have any other questions, email huskytickets@mtu.edu.

TV6 & FOX UP will keep you updated on how to watch the game Saturday at 6:07 p.m. eastern time.

The John J. MacInnes Student Ice Arena has been the home of the Michigan Tech Hockey Huskies since the 1971-72 season. The arena has a capacity of 4,466.

