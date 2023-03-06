Bay College responds to Finlandia closure

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is entering Teach-Out Agreements with Finlandia University students after the Hancock university closes this spring.

Bay College released a statement Monday afternoon:

Bay College is saddened over Finlandia’s announcement on Thursday to close after a long history of education in the UP. Bay is here to support each student with this transition. Students apply for free at Bay College and attain the support needed to complete their desired college credential. This includes but is not limited to nursing, business, criminal justice, science and liberal arts programs.

Bay College will also offer Finlandia students the opportunity to reach out and meet with a Transfer Coach to learn more about the transfer process. Bay College also offered online resources for Finlandia Students.

