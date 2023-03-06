Bay College responds to Finlandia closure

By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is entering Teach-Out Agreements with Finlandia University students after the Hancock university closes this spring.

Bay College released a statement Monday afternoon:

Bay College is saddened over Finlandia’s announcement on Thursday to close after a long history of education in the UP. Bay is here to support each student with this transition. Students apply for free at Bay College and attain the support needed to complete their desired college credential. This includes but is not limited to nursing, business, criminal justice, science and liberal arts programs.

Bay College will also offer Finlandia students the opportunity to reach out and meet with a Transfer Coach to learn more about the transfer process. Bay College also offered online resources for Finlandia Students.

RELATED: Gogebic Community College responds to Finlandia closure

RELATED: Michigan Tech University shares plan to help Finlandia students

RELATED: How Northern Michigan University will support Finlandia University students

RELATED: Hancock leaders ‘deeply saddened’ by Finlandia’s closure

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.
Update: MTU reserved seat sales suspended for CCHA Semifinal until Tuesday
MTU, NMU to play in CCHA Semifinal Saturday

Latest News

The food bank at UPAWS will assist pet owners who may not be able to afford food.
UPAWS calls for food bank donations
Escanaba native wins logrolling competition in Wisconsin
Escanaba native wins logrolling competition in Wisconsin
LaTulip Brewery commemorates 6 months of business
LaTulip Brewery commemorates 6 months of business
Finnish-American Heritage Center in Hancock, Michigan.
FinnU, Finlandia Foundation National announce intentions to preserve history and heritage