906 Adventure Team moves into new home

906 Adventure Team's new space
906 Adventure Team's new space(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. youth biking group has moved locations.

906 Adventure Team provides kids with opportunities to say active outdoors with its mountain bike clubs. Since opening in 2014, the nonprofit has expanded throughout the Midwest. As the nonprofit grew, it needed a home base to support the kids in its programs. 906 Adventure Team now has two acres of green space and an office.

The team says the space will reach thousands of people this year alone.

“We’re projecting over 800 youth this year and definitely an excess of 300 volunteers,” said Todd Poquette, 906 Adventure Team director of adventure. “The reach that this basecamp is going to have is literally thousands of people across the Midwest, and I’d even venture to say nationally.”

906 Adventure Team’s basecamp is located at 955 Lakeshore Blvd in Marquette.

