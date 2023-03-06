43rd Annual UPHS Great Bear Chase happening this Saturday

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The 43rd annual UP Health System Great Bear Chase will take place Saturday, March 11.

The 50km Skiathlon features a combined competition including 25 km of classic skiing followed by 25 km of freestyle skiing. Over 100 wood carved skis will be given to 1st place finishers in all age groups. Unique copper awards will be given to overall male and female winners of each race in additional to local, handcrafted medals to age group winners.

A raffle will also be hosted during the event with prizes including two sets of Salomon skis and a pair of poles from the United States Pole Company.

Online registration for the race will be open until midnight on Thursday, March 9. Last-minute registration and bib pick-up will also be available at the Calumet High School from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday. The first race kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday on the Swedetown Trails.

This year’s race returns to the traditional in-person pasty luncheon, which is included in the registration fee. The luncheon also includes a variety of baked goods and gluten-free options.

For more information, visit GreatBearChase.com.

