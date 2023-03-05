Wet snow tomorrow with calmer skies to follow

The big story for this upcoming week is the snow system on Monday bringing in light to moderate snow for most of the day. Models are currently showing the highest amounts to be in the southern counties like Menominee and Dickinson counties. After the snow on Monday snow chances are looking to remain low for most of the week but another round of snow is on the rise for this upcoming Friday.

Monday: Light to moderate snow showers throughout most of the day; tapers off by the late evening

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Isolated lake effect snow in the west in the morning; partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of scattered snow

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; cooler air with a chance of moderate snow

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated LES possible

>Highs: 30s

