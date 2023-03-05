NMU students craft Super Bowl commercial

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Northern Michigan University students had the chance to showcase their work during the biggest football game of the year.

Sophomore Student Videomaker Fischer Geneau and student Kobe Manzo created a commercial that aired during this year’s Super Bowl.

Geneau says the experience was something he will never forget.

“During this got to be really involved in the process from conception to editing and execution and producing it in the end, so that was very special,” Geneau said.

Geneau worked alongside student Manzo to showcase Manzo’s experience at NMU.

“I think it is so important to go out and seek opportunities to work and apply yourself,” Geneau said. “Classroom experiences are great for sure, but for me, I have found so much growth through this job, other jobs and internships.”

NMU Marketing and Communications Photo and Video Director Ryan Stephens says part of the university’s appeal is the ability for students to dive into professional projects.

“One of the things that this commercial really did was show that students can take opportunities that not a lot of people get in their professional career, and they can get that at the student level which is cool,” Stephens said.

Stephens says watching the commercial during the big game made the whole experience worth it.

“To be able to see it come to fruition and see it happen and then get the text message from all of your friends, from your co-workers, from your boss telling us ‘You nailed it good job’ that is always such a nice feeling and to have it on the Super Bowl was all that more special,” Stephens said.

Stephens says the university’s marketing department is continuously working on projects but is looking forward to working with students to provide new learning experiences. You can view the whole commercial from the Super Bowl on the university’s YouTube channel.

