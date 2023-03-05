MTU, NMU to play in CCHA Semifinal Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University will play each other in Houghton for the CCHA Semifinal on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. ET. It’s one game to advance to the championship game.

MTU and NMU both swept their opponents in the CCHA quarterfinals this weekend and advanced to the semifinals next weekend.

TV6 and FOX UP will keep you updated on how to watch the game.

