Mountain roads shut as another winter storm hits California

Heavy snow is impacting much of California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK, MICHELLE CALKINS, CALTRANS DISTRICT 8, TWITTER, SBCOUNTY FIRE, MAVIC MEMORIES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Mountain roads were closed again in Northern California as yet another cold storm moved through the state on Sunday, dumping snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain in valleys.

Interstate 80 and several other routes were shut down in the Lake Tahoe area near the Nevada border, where the California Highway Patrol said driving conditions were treacherous amid blizzard conditions.

“Travel is highly discouraged!” the highway patrol office in Truckee said on Twitter.

A winter storm warning was in effect through early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The system is the latest in a series of winter storms, the most recent of which slammed the state with as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow last week.

Search crews have rescued several people stranded in mountain communities, and some Southern California residents could remain trapped in their homes for several more days after the snowfall proved too much to handle for most plows.

In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities continued work to clear roads and distribute food, water and blankets while the Red Cross set up a shelter at a local high school.

There was a slight chance of snow showers in Southern California on Sunday, the weather service office in San Diego said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties.

