Marquette shop celebrates International Women’s Day and Holi

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Art Drop Shop and Studio hosted a combined event for International Women’s Day and the Holi Festival.

To celebrate, people all over India come together to cover one another in colored powder. In addition to the powder, the studio in Marquette had music and films to go along with International Women’s Day.

The co-owner said people from all over India participate regardless of their class, culture and religion.

“We really hope to actually help it hook on here in Marquette,” said Joel Siegel, Art Drop Shop and Studio co-owner. “So maybe in future years, especially when it’s a little later in the month, we might be able to do this outside, and get the whole town involved throwing color all over each other. It really is a true blast.”

If you are interested in becoming involved with Art Drop Shop and Studio, the owners encourage you to visit the store in the Masonic Building.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.