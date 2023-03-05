Lugers from the US and Canada compete at Lucy Hill

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Lugers from the US and Canada raced downhill at Lucy Hill in Negaunee on Saturday in the North American - Pacific Luge Championship.

There were competitors present from both the US and Canadian national luge teams. There was also a racer from Japan present but was unable to compete due to an injury sustained during practice.

The U-P Luge Club hoped the race would help make the community more aware of the hill and the sport.

“We really wanted to pump up and get some locals out here because a lot of people that they don’t even know this luge hill was here,” said UP Luge Clubs Marketing Director, Laura Farnsworth. “It’s a really great place so we wanted to use this race to try to get the public out here and see how wonderful it is.”

Lucy Hill is the only natural luge track in North America. The track is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays.

