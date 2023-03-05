Huskies defeat Lakers, advance to GLIAC Championship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pete Calcaterra and Dan Gherezgher made layups inside two minutes to play and Michigan Tech held off Grand Valley State 73-69 in the GLIAC Semifinals Saturday to advance the conference championship for the third time in four years.

The No. 8 seed Huskies (10-19) play No. 3 seed Northern Michigan (23-7) in Big Rapids for the title Sunday at 3 p.m.

“I’m really happy for the guys,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “We’ve talked for a while about just getting in the tournament and then anything can happen. We executed the game plan well and competed our tails off. I was also really proud of Eric Carl’s effort. He stepped up and made some huge shots for us. You love to see that from your senior leader.”

For the second straight playoff game, freshman Marcus Tomashek led the team with 22 points and shot 8-for-17 with six 3-pointers. Eric Carl came off the bench for a season-high 19 points on 6 of 8 shooting, including five triples.

Pete Calcaterra contributed in all facets with 10 points, nine rebounds, and a team-best seven assists. The Huskies shot 45.6 percent overall with 36 rebounds, 19 assists, and 13 turnovers.

Tech took a 32-29 lead into halftime, then made timely baskets down the stretch. Dan Gherezgher nabbed an offensive rebound and Calcaterra laid it in for a 70-69 lead with 1:17 left to play. After a missed layup and 3-pointer from the Lakers, Gherezgher downed a layup with 12 seconds remaining.

Trevor Smith came up empty on a long-range jumper for GVSU and Calcaterra iced the game with two made free throws with four seconds to go.

Marius Grazulis led the Lakers (18-10) with 19 points and nine rebounds. GVSU connected on 44-percent of total field goals but struggled from downtown in the second half, making just 3 of 11 tries.

The Huskies led by as many as ten with under five minutes to play in the first half and received 30 points from the bench. Tomashek added a pair of blocks to his 22-point total.

Michigan Tech’s last trip to the GLIAC Championship was in 2020-21, where they finished runner-up to Ashland. The Huskies’ last tournament championship was in 2019-20 over Northwood.

Fans can watch the championship at 3 p.m. Sunday via FloSports and listen live on the web at pasty.net and WMPL AM 920/FM 107.3 with Dave Ellis (play-by-play).

