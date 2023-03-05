Copper Dog 150 2023 was deemed a major success

The annual Copper Dog Race now has one more day remaining.
One mushing dog staring at the camera before his race.
One mushing dog staring at the camera before his race.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copper Harbor, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was day two of the annual Copper Dog Race in Copper Harbor.

This three-day race started Friday night, where 46 racers took off on Fifth Street with a 30, 80, and 150-mile race. CopperDog 150 Board Treasurer Doug King said the Saturday race, which started at 3 p.m., was a shorter one.

“You get to see them take off for the CopperDog 15 miles and then they come back within an hour or so,” said King. “So, you get to see the dogs all excited to leave and then they come back, and they’re still excited to run but they’re not so frantic.”

Spectators were also gathering around the finish line to congratulate Friday night’s mushers. CopperDog Race Visual and Audio, Director Jim Northey said one of the most important things about his job is managing the CopperDog volunteers.

“We have to make sure that timing-wise, we set up a time, so the volunteer schedule coordinates with the time of the race,” said Northey. ”There are actually 600 volunteers that sign up to support the CopperDog. At different crossing positions and our computer system actually maintains all of this.”

One first-time Musher Andrea Antonell came all the way from Minnesota to use the race on Saturday as a way of challenging herself.

“This was my first winter season, so I’ve done two short runs, and spring runs and I wanted to do something that was a little bit longer,” said Antonell. “It’s a nice little jump for me and I’m excited to run this trail.”

All CopperDog organizers said they want to give special thanks to the community and the volunteers. They also said they are looking forward to the third stage on Sunday ending in Eagle Harbor.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man killed in snowmobile, groomer collision in Iron County
1 killed in head-on US-2 crash in Iron County
Finlandia University to end operations, not enroll students for the 2023-2024 academic year
An empty parking lot in the heart of winter is not what Tom Dolaskie envisioned when he bought...
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen

Latest News

Possible new Copper County Curling members.
Copper Country Curling Club has open house that included curling lessons
Skiers jumped for points at the FIS Continental Cup.
2023 FIS Continental Cup holds second day of competitions
Marquette shop celebrates International Women’s Day and Holi
Marquette shop celebrates International Women’s Day and Holi
A racer completes a practice run before the 25th annual Hornbogen Ski Race.
Skiers compete at Marquette Mountain in memorial race