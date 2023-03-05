Copper Dog 150 2023 was deemed a major success

Copper Harbor, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was day two of the annual Copper Dog Race in Copper Harbor.

This three-day race started Friday night, where 46 racers took off on Fifth Street with a 30, 80, and 150-mile race. CopperDog 150 Board Treasurer Doug King said the Saturday race, which started at 3 p.m., was a shorter one.

“You get to see them take off for the CopperDog 15 miles and then they come back within an hour or so,” said King. “So, you get to see the dogs all excited to leave and then they come back, and they’re still excited to run but they’re not so frantic.”

Spectators were also gathering around the finish line to congratulate Friday night’s mushers. CopperDog Race Visual and Audio, Director Jim Northey said one of the most important things about his job is managing the CopperDog volunteers.

“We have to make sure that timing-wise, we set up a time, so the volunteer schedule coordinates with the time of the race,” said Northey. ”There are actually 600 volunteers that sign up to support the CopperDog. At different crossing positions and our computer system actually maintains all of this.”

One first-time Musher Andrea Antonell came all the way from Minnesota to use the race on Saturday as a way of challenging herself.

“This was my first winter season, so I’ve done two short runs, and spring runs and I wanted to do something that was a little bit longer,” said Antonell. “It’s a nice little jump for me and I’m excited to run this trail.”

All CopperDog organizers said they want to give special thanks to the community and the volunteers. They also said they are looking forward to the third stage on Sunday ending in Eagle Harbor.

