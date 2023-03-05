Copper Country Curling Club has open house that included curling lessons

Possible new Copper County Curling members.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Anyone could stop by and get free curling lessons from seasoned curlers on Saturday in Calumet. The Copper Country Curling Club hosted its second open house of the year at the Mackinac Trail.

During the open house, students learned all the basics like how to hold a broom and how to throw a stone. The Club is also coming up on its 30th anniversary this year and Club President Gary Lassila said this weekend makes perfect timing for this event.

“Well, we just think that offering especially for the copper dog weekend offering another activity for people to come to give it a try,” said Lassila. “They are in town maybe looking for stuff to do and it’s just a fun activity. A lot of people watch curling on tv and to actually get to try it I think is kind of cool.”

For more information on the Copper, County Club click here.

