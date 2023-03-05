Blackrocks Brewery hosts MARCH Pub Yoga

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors to a Marquette brewery this morning had the opportunity to participate in a Sunday flow.

Blackrocks Brewery hosted MARCH Pub Yoga with Alluma Yoga. Instructor Lucy Johnson instructed a class through a vinyasa flow. Afterwards, attendees were able to get a beer.

Johnson said this makes it easier for people to get into yoga.

“There’s a lot of apprehension around yoga, a lot of people see it as an elitist activity, they see lululemon and all these fancy yoga mats and they think, ‘that’s inaccessible to me, I can’t do that, I’m intimidated by it,’” Johnson said. “So, offering these community events allows people to do it in a way that’s familiar.”

Johnson also said they plan on doing this event in the months to come.

Click here to learn more about Alluma Yoga.

