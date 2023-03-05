2023 FIS Continental Cup holds second day of competitions

Skiers jumped for points at the FIS Continental Cup.
Skiers jumped for points at the FIS Continental Cup.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Skiers traveled from all over the world to attend the FIS Continental Cup. This is the second highest level of ski jumping behind the FIS World Cup.

There were two competitions on Saturday, with two rounds per competition.

Jack Slaughter, an attendee from Illinois, said he’s been enjoying the event so far.

“It’s been awesome, this has been so cool, it’s been the coolest thing ever,” Slaughter said. “It’s so cool to see guys ski jumping, we got to meet some of them last night, it was really, really cool just to see where they were from, it was awesome.”

Both Paige and CeCe Clements have attended the event before, but Slaughter tagged along this year. When asked if they would return next year, they all had the same response:

“Absolutely, are you kidding?” Slaughter said. “This is so sweet.”

“We look forward to it every year,” CeCe Clements said.

“This is my favorite place to be, we always have so much fun,” Paige Clements said. “It’s great to be up here with friends, over the summer it’s fun, over the winter it’s definitely fun coming to watch the jumps, totally enjoyable.”

President of the Kiwanis Ski Club Nick Blagec said a record number of people showed up for this event.

“We’ve been advertising for quite a while, we knew the weather was going to be good last week, we told people to get here early,” Blagec said. “Otherwise, you’d be taking the shuttle if you want to get in here, we just hit a hill record.”

Blagec said crowds like this are rare in Europe.

“I’ve met a lot of jumpers over the years I’ve been here, they just love the people here, they love the crowds,” Blagec said. “They don’t get crowds like this in Europe for the Continental Cup not even close.”

Click here to learn more about the FIS Continental Cup.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man killed in snowmobile, groomer collision in Iron County
1 killed in head-on US-2 crash in Iron County
Finlandia University to end operations, not enroll students for the 2023-2024 academic year
An empty parking lot in the heart of winter is not what Tom Dolaskie envisioned when he bought...
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen

Latest News

Marquette shop celebrates International Women’s Day and Holi
Marquette shop celebrates International Women’s Day and Holi
A racer completes a practice run before the 25th annual Hornbogen Ski Race.
Skiers compete at Marquette Mountain in memorial race
For over twenty years, the ski and snowshoe community has come together to celebrate the end of...
The Friends of Valley Spur Taste and Glide event is back
Gogebic Community College responds to Finlandia closure