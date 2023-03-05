2023 FIS Continental Cup holds second day of competitions

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Skiers traveled from all over the world to attend the FIS Continental Cup. This is the second highest level of ski jumping behind the FIS World Cup.

There were two competitions on Saturday, with two rounds per competition.

Jack Slaughter, an attendee from Illinois, said he’s been enjoying the event so far.

“It’s been awesome, this has been so cool, it’s been the coolest thing ever,” Slaughter said. “It’s so cool to see guys ski jumping, we got to meet some of them last night, it was really, really cool just to see where they were from, it was awesome.”

Both Paige and CeCe Clements have attended the event before, but Slaughter tagged along this year. When asked if they would return next year, they all had the same response:

“Absolutely, are you kidding?” Slaughter said. “This is so sweet.”

“We look forward to it every year,” CeCe Clements said.

“This is my favorite place to be, we always have so much fun,” Paige Clements said. “It’s great to be up here with friends, over the summer it’s fun, over the winter it’s definitely fun coming to watch the jumps, totally enjoyable.”

President of the Kiwanis Ski Club Nick Blagec said a record number of people showed up for this event.

“We’ve been advertising for quite a while, we knew the weather was going to be good last week, we told people to get here early,” Blagec said. “Otherwise, you’d be taking the shuttle if you want to get in here, we just hit a hill record.”

Blagec said crowds like this are rare in Europe.

“I’ve met a lot of jumpers over the years I’ve been here, they just love the people here, they love the crowds,” Blagec said. “They don’t get crowds like this in Europe for the Continental Cup not even close.”

