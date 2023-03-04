Two Marquette restaurants prepare for CCHA playoffs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Northern Michigan University is one of the CCHA teams hosting a best-of-three playoff series.

Two restaurants in Marquette said they are well prepared for larger crowds before and after the games. Third Coast Pizza Owner Bryan French said even though people are already making reservations, he has made sure his establishment will be well-staffed.

“We add on a few more in the back and a few more in the front and actually just try and gauge the crowd,” said French. “With a home hockey game as big as this we plan on being full, we’ll be packed wall to wall.”

French also expressed why he feels hockey draws such a large crowd here in Upper Michigan.

“I think our climate actually has a lot to do with it, you know with all the backyard ponds that freeze up and the kids learn at young ages how to plan hockey,” said French. “I think that hockey is actually bigger than football up here and it’s because of our climate.”

French also said Third Coast will have its regular happy hour specials. On Third Street, Vango’s Pizza Partner Robert Caron said their restaurant is not only preparing for a hockey game tonight and they are also preparing for their usual Fish Fry Friday.

“It’s three pieces of cod and their good-sized pieces and comes with fries or waffle fries,” said Caron. “Or rice and mashed potatoes and all the lemon and all that sort of stuff, it’s a big plate of food.”

Caron also said Vangos was fully staffed and ready for the crowd on Friday night and Sunday night.

“We’ve got the whole crew on tonight and were ready for everything from people that are coming in to dine into people taking it home,” said Caron.

Saturday’s game is et for 6:00 p.m. If necessary, Sunday’s games will also be played at 6:00 p.m.

