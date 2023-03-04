Skiers compete at Marquette Mountain in memorial race

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday skiers of all ages raced down Marquette Mountain in an annual memorial race.

This was the 25th year for the annual Hornbogen Memorial Ski Race, which is a major fundraiser for the Marquette Mountain ski team.

There were 117 skiers registered to compete, with ages ranging from six to 76 years old.

The race commemorates one of the Marquette Mountain Ski Team’s original coaches, Dan Hornbogen.

“Dan Hornbogen was an original coach out here with the Marquette Mountain Racing Team. It’s a memorial race in his honor,” said Greg Goodman, the current head coach. “He coached many of us when we were younger, and we just want to carry on the tradition for him.”

The race included downhill, super G, GS, and slalom races.

Awards were provided by sponsors and included three Crystal Globe Awards for the overall winners, meant to mirror the awards given at the World Cup.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.