Mushers take on CopperDog 150 opening night races

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The long-awaited annual CopperDog 150 has arrived. It began Friday night on 5th Street in Calumet.

Spectators from across the U.P and beyond watched as 47 teams of mushers took off for the first three races of the event, the CD 150, 80 and 30.

Among them was Maddie Longpre-Harrer, a first-time CopperDog racer and the youngest competitor this year at 19 years old.

“All these people I’ve looked up to my whole life,” said Longpre-Harrer. “And to be the youngest one out there, I know they’re going to have back if something happens, and so I feel really grateful I get the share the trail with them.”

Longpre-Harrer visited the CLK elementary school students on Thursday to talk with them about mushing and racing.

She is the daughter of Doug Harrer, the CopperDog 150′s board chair.

Both have been heavily involved in the event as race organizers over the years, with both spending time as the event’s assistant race director.

Harrer says the event would not be possible without all the volunteers and sponsors who contributed.

“We had 843 shifts to fill, and we filled just about all of them,” said Harrer. “Our mushers are going to be extremely safe tonight and throughout the weekend. So, without our volunteers and our sponsors, we just couldn’t do this, so it’s a big thank you to all of the volunteers and sponsors.”

Volunteers included Visit Keweenaw Public Relations/Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold, who stepped up to be a dog handler for the start of the race.

He said the event earned $100,000 dollars in sponsorships and was put into both the race and the area.

He also noted a large amount of community support for the event.

“We’ve been reaching out to everyone,” said Wiederhold. “All of the businesses are going to be open late tonight, warming people up and having specials during CopperDog.”

The races will continue throughout the weekend. This includes the running of the newest race addition, the CD 15, in Copper Harbor.

