Mild weekend with snow chances start upcoming week

High snow chances for Monday
High snow chances for Monday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST
Mild conditions are looking to be the story for this weekend but wet snow chances are in the forecast for most of the region Monday. Temperatures will be mostly above average with high 30s and low 40s. Snow showers start late in the night on Sunday and is looking to bring the most snow amounts in our southern counties like Menominee County. After Monday snow chances will remain mostly low but isolated lake effect snow can be expected at times next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with snow chances in the central and eastern counties

>Lows: High 20s to Low 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; snow chances start late in the night

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Monday: Snow showers throughout the day; highest amounts in the south

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Tuesday: Isolated snow in the morning; mostly cloudy skies for rest of the day

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; chances of isolated lake effect snow in the afternoon

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow chances possible

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers

>Highs: 30s

