Graveraet Elementary invites students, families to reading celebration

Families roam the halls of Graveraet Elementary
Families roam the halls of Graveraet Elementary(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette elementary school invited students and their families to celebrate reading with a dog sledding theme.

Graveraet Elementary held a family fun night with snacks, face painting and carboard sledding. Families read the book ‘Sled Dog School’ in preparation for tonight’s event.

Instructional Coach Lori Smolinski said this is a yearly event everyone looks forward to.

“This is one of our favorite events for the staff and the kids that flavor up because it brings us all together as a school community and all around the love of reading and a good book,” Smolinski said.

Students will have the chance to talk to the author of the book later this month.

