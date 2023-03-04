Gogebic Community College responds to Finlandia closure

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College is explaining how it’s available for Finlandia University students after the Hancock university closes this spring.

GCC released a statement Friday afternoon:

Gogebic Community College is saddened to hear about the closure of Finlandia University. For so many years, GCC and Finlandia University were partners in education ensuring a seamless transfer process from one institution to the other. The faculty and staff at GCC are here to aid and support the Finlandia University community and help any students that are interested in pursuing a degree or certificate, as we offer many of the same programs as Finlandia including Nursing, Criminal Justice, General Education, Business and others in a variety of formats to accommodate student needs: in person in Houghton and Ironwood, online and remote options. Lives of so many faculty, staff and students have been affected by this very difficult decision. We are here to help and encourage students to contact our office in Houghton or Ironwood to learn more about how GCC may be able to assist with completing your educational goals.

