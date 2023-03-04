The Friends of Valley Spur Taste and Glide event is back

End of season ski and snowshoe event to say thank you to those who utilize the trails
For over twenty years, the ski and snowshoe community has come together to celebrate the end of...
For over twenty years, the ski and snowshoe community has come together to celebrate the end of the season with a potluck and raffle. There was a buffet, live music and all the skiing and snowshoeing attendees could handle.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Friends of Valley Spur Taste and Glide event is back after a two-year break.

The annual Taste and Glide took place on Saturday at the Valley Spur lodge. For over 20 years, the ski and snowshoe community has come together to celebrate the end of the season with a potluck and raffle. There was a buffet, live music and all the skiing and snowshoeing attendees could handle.

The Taste and Glide volunteers commended the trail volunteers on their ability to keep up the trails of Valley Spur.

“So, this usually is a thank you to all the skiers who come out to ski at Valley Spur,” said Mark Ehlert, Taste and Glide volunteer. “We love the skiing here because the trails are always maintained and in great shape, and this is just a benefit to come out and have some food on a Saturday afternoon.”

The volunteers wanted to encourage everyone to get out and ski if you can.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man killed in snowmobile, groomer collision in Iron County
1 killed in head-on US-2 crash in Iron County
Finlandia University to end operations, not enroll students for the 2023-2024 academic year
An empty parking lot in the heart of winter is not what Tom Dolaskie envisioned when he bought...
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen

Latest News

A racer completes a practice run before the 25th annual Hornbogen Ski Race.
Skiers compete at Marquette Mountain in memorial race
Gogebic Community College responds to Finlandia closure
Hundreds of spectators turned out to watch the racers take off, including Maddie...
CopperDog 150 underway after large crowd gathers in downtown Calumet
Vangos sign.
Two Marquette restaurants prepare for CCHA playoffs