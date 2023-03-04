MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Friends of Valley Spur Taste and Glide event is back after a two-year break.

The annual Taste and Glide took place on Saturday at the Valley Spur lodge. For over 20 years, the ski and snowshoe community has come together to celebrate the end of the season with a potluck and raffle. There was a buffet, live music and all the skiing and snowshoeing attendees could handle.

The Taste and Glide volunteers commended the trail volunteers on their ability to keep up the trails of Valley Spur.

“So, this usually is a thank you to all the skiers who come out to ski at Valley Spur,” said Mark Ehlert, Taste and Glide volunteer. “We love the skiing here because the trails are always maintained and in great shape, and this is just a benefit to come out and have some food on a Saturday afternoon.”

The volunteers wanted to encourage everyone to get out and ski if you can.

