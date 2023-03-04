Drugs believed to be factor in collision that killed Michigan road worker

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road crew member working traffic detail was struck and killed Friday morning in Van Buren County.

The crash happened inside a construction zone near the intersection of County Road 681 and 48th Avenue, near Lawrence Township. According to authorities, Rene Rangel, a 58-year-old man from Dowadiac, was holding a traffic control sign at the time he was struck.

Police said the driver of a 1997 Dodge failed to follow traffic controls, rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet and then struck and killed Rangel while attempting to pass the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Dodge, a 30-year-old from Hartford, and the driver of the Chevrolet, a 48-year-old from Lawrence Township, were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

Police believe drugs were a factor in the crash.

The roadway was closed down for several hours following the incident, which remains under investigation.

