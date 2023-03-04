Alger County township places temporary ban on new short-term rentals

ROCK RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A temporary moratorium set back in February has paused new applications for short-term rentals in Rock River Township.

You can still find some listings on websites VRBO. Rock River Township Board Liaison Rowan Bunce said the board is being proactive in creating a new policy for short-term rentals.

“We are looking at what other townships of comparable size have done to manage their short-term rental language when it comes to zoning,” Bunce said. “We’re starting basically from the ground up.”

Rock River Township includes Chatham, Eben Junction and Rumley, which are all popular towns for snowmobilers and not far from Munising. Bunce explains the reasoning for the temporary ban on new rentals.

“We’ve seen some problems with other surrounding townships that have a lot of short-term rentals that are popping up all over and they are encountering some problems with them,” he said.

Bunce said the board and Planning Commission are looking at every factor for their research.

“Everywhere from like what decibel levels are allowed, what we can and cannot enforce as far as our township goes and how to keep it open and equitable for everybody involved,” he said.

When the plan is finalized, the board will ask current properties to comply with the new rules, according to Bunce. Township Board Supervisor Teri Grout said they want to be fair to everyone for future short-term rental changes.

“We’ve got to find that gray area where we’re protecting everybody’s rights, not just the most vociferous people,” Grout said. “But, we have been getting great points, brought up some that our Planning Commission was already addressing, some that their research was already addressing and a lot of things maybe we haven’t thought of.”

Both Bunce and Grout say they hope to open things back up and have a system in place for short-term rentals before the moratorium ends in June.

