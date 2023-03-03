Wisconsin man killed in snowmobile, groomer collision in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 42-year-old Wisconsin man was killed Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was operating crashed into an approaching trail groomer.

Todd Lisowe of New Holstein, Wis. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Attempts to resuscitate Lisowe were made.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. CST along Snowmobile Trail UP 11, located south of Crystal Falls.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said Lisowe was the first rider traveling south with three other snowmobilers between U.S. Highway 2 and Stager Lake Road. The riders were headed from Big Bay in Marquette County to Pembine, Wis.

Lisowe collided with the trail groomer, which was headed north and actively grooming the trail. The groomer was operated by the Chippewa Sno-Kats Snowmobile Club of Crystal Falls.

Neither the groomer operator or the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the collision.

Conservation officers said excessive speed is believed to be the cause of the fatal crash with no alcohol or drug use suspected. The weather was clear with no visibility concerns.

This is the 15th snowmobile fatality in Michigan this winter.

