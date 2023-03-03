A sign of spring: Escanaba’s Spring Craft Show returns

Vendors set up for the Spring Craft Show.
Vendors set up for the Spring Craft Show.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s looking a lot like spring in the Ruth Butler Building in Escanaba. It’s the annual Spring Craft Show. Admission is $2 while kids ten and younger are free.

This year, there are more than 100 vendors and door prizes every hour. You can find everything from food to wood-burned signs.

“If you’re used to coming and always thinking you see the same people, this one’s changed,” said Tara Bruce, event coordinator for the Spring Craft Show.

The craft show continues through 8 p.m. on Friday and will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

