Quiet winter weekend before stormy turn

Dry and mild weather is expected for the weekend. For both Saturday and Sunday, we’ll wake up to lows in the 20s, with highs climbing to around 40 degrees. An area of moderate to heavy snow moves in for Sunday night and Monday. Rain will mix in for the southern U.P. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this system throughout the weekend as changes to the forecast are possible. We’ll dry out Tuesday, before at least isolated lake-effect snow chances return Wednesday, with more snow possible for the rest of the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

>Lows: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Upper-30s to lower-40s. Low to mid-30s can be expected for portions of the western U.P.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 40

Monday: Snow likely, with a mix of precipitation for the southern U.P.

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated lake-effect snow.

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered snow showers.

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers.

>Highs: Around 30

