A pleasant weekend then another heavy snow event

This weekend is going to be a bit milder. High pressure moves in bringing us a better chance at more sunshine on Sunday. Otherwise, our next system moves in to start the week. We’re expecting two rounds of wet snow. The first moves in Sunday night into Monday. A lull happens around midday with the second round coming in during the afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavy wet snow will occur with these rounds causing roads to become sloppy! A preliminary look at snowfall amounts will range 4-8″ with the highest in the central counties. Stay tuned for changes!

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid-30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid 30s, low 40s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south

Monday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Light lake-effect snow across the north

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

