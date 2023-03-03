NMU launches new financial assistance program

(Credit: Pixabay)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University says it is launching a new financial assistance program to provide qualified incoming Michigan resident first-year students free tuition for four years, beginning in Fall 2023.

The program, called the NMU Tuition Advantage, serves as a “last dollar” scholarship for students (excluding those attending NMU’s Global Campus) who are graduating from a Michigan high school in 2023, are eligible for the Federal Pell Grant and who qualify to receive the state’s new Michigan Achievement Scholarship.

“Thanks to the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and the increase in funding to the Federal Pell Grant, Northern is now in the position to make a strategic investment that completely removes tuition as a barrier between many students with financial need and the pursuit of their college dreams,” said NMU President Brock Tessman.

The NMU Tuition Advantage will cover the remaining tuition balance after the Federal Pell Grant, the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, NMU scholarships/grants and any tuition-specific internal or external funds are considered. The award is available for eight semesters as long as the student continues to qualify for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, is eligible for the Federal Pell Grant and meets NMU’s Satisfactory Academic Progress standards.

Comprehensive details about eligibility and expenses covered are available at the NMU Tuition Advantage website: NMU.edu/tuitionadvantage.

“We’re dedicated to removing all types of barriers to access and success for both incoming and current NMU students,” said Tessman. “To all our current students, I want to emphasize that we are more than matching our investment in the Tuition Advantage program with increased financial aid, merit aid, and basic needs support for students already on campus. For example, to address basic needs, Northern is increasing institutional support to the NMU Food Pantry, converting residence halls to apartments for upper-class students due to recent area housing constraints, and opening a new wellness facility next to our residence halls and academic mall to continue the University’s enhancement of on-campus wellbeing services.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Brianna Jacobson
Marquette woman sentenced to prison for fatal crash
Finlandia University to end operations, not enroll students for the 2023-2024 academic year
An empty parking lot in the heart of winter is not what Tom Dolaskie envisioned when he bought...
State agency won’t allow Au Train’s Brownstone Inn to reopen
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
UPDATE: Iron River police locate truck involved in Flagstar Bank robbery, suspect still sought

Latest News

How Northern Michigan University will support Finlandia University students
Annual Keweenaw Community Sparkplug Awards highlights 2022′s biggest community contributors
Annual Keweenaw Community Sparkplug Awards highlights 2022′s biggest community contributors
Lake Superior Community Partnership celebrates 25 years
Lake Superior Community Partnership celebrates 25 years
Finlandia University to end operations
Finlandia University to end operations