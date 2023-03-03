New sinking fund proposal on May 2 ballot for Munising Public Schools voters

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time ever the Munising Public School District is asking voters to pass a 10-year sinking fund proposal on May 2.

The sinking fund would establish a millage rate of 1.9 mills. For the average property taxpayer in the district, that comes down to $11.88 per month, or $0.39 per day.

Munising Public School District Business Manager Libby Blank said this fund is expected to produce $401,605 for the 2023 tax year.

“Right now, the total taxable value in our school district is just over $200 million,” said Blank. “So, a $1.9 million sinking fund would bring in just over $400,000 a year.”

If passed, Superintendent Mike Travis said the sinking fund would support safety and security improvements at district buildings.

”Adding security cameras, improving outdoor lighting, and replacing older doors with newer ones that have safety locks,” said Travis.

Over the proposed 10-year period, the millage is estimated to produce about $4.6 million. Travis said the added funding would allow the district to repair both of its schools.

“To pay for some of the things that we need to do like take care of our aging buildings,” said Travis. “At William G. Mather Elementary School, for example, we need to replace all of the windows. it’s a safety issue many of our windows don’t open.”

He also expressed how one project would be an upgrade to Mather’s Elementary parking lot.

“It’s a very congested area right now for parent pick up and drop off for our elementary students in the morning,” said Travis. “We would like to do some things to make that area safer and less congested.”

There are two community meetings discussing the sinking fund: March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Mather Auditorium and April 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Munising High School cafeteria.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.