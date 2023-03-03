Michigan Tech University shares plan to help Finlandia students

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Technological University said it will expedite the application process for Finlandia students who are eligible to finish their programs at MTU after Finlandia University closes in the spring.

MTU said students who have earned at least 60 credits at Finlandia University and whose programs of study align with programs available at MTU will be eligible to finish their studies at MTU. Students with fewer than 60 credits will be eligible to apply to MTU as transfer students.

In both cases, MTU said the application process will be expedited to ensure students a smooth transition.

MTU said it is committed to supporting Finlandia students.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to those of you who are considering enrolling at Michigan Tech,” said MTU President Rick Koubek in a welcome note to Finlandia students. “Choosing a new institution may seem like a daunting task, but Michigan Tech’s faculty and staff are dedicated to helping you achieve your academic goals.”

Finlandia students considering Michigan Tech can find more information at www.mtu.edu/finlandia. The web page includes details on corresponding degree programs, application instructions, and more.

For next steps, students can contact Katarina (Kat) Hanson, MTU’s Finlandia Student Transfer/Teach-Out Coordinator, at 906-487-1692 or khanson1@mtu.edu.

Finlandia University said it has also finalized teach-out agreements with Northern Michigan University, Bay College, Adrian College, and Wartburg College. NMU released its plan to assist Finlandia students Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.