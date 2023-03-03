Leaders ‘deeply saddened’ by Finlandia’s closure

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock City leaders and Upper Michigan lawmakers are reacting to Finlandia University’s decision to close.

The university won’t enroll students for the next academic year. The decision came after financial and enrollment struggles.

The City of Hancock is looking for solutions amid Finlandia’s decision to close.

Mayor Paul LaBine said although the city and university do not have any direct ties to revenue, the closure will have a big impact.

“There will be disruptions as far as the local economy is concerned, consumers, housing, workforce, labor, those kinds of issues that are uncertain at this point in the short term,” LaBine said.

LaBine highlights the effect the closure will likely have on local businesses.

“Hancock has about 4,600 people and then when you add the students and staff, that’s just over 10% of our population. So, whether or not they lived in Hancock, they were consumers here and worked here,” LaBine said.

The future of the university’s facilities is currently unknown.

“One of my biggest concerns is what is going to happen with the Finnish American Heritage Center, like many assets over there, there is quite a lot of debt and liabilities associated with their buildings and real estate,” Labine said.

The Heritage Center’s director declined comment at this time.

LaBine adds he has hope for the future.

“They were a nonprofit so depending on how the property is used we could actually see an increase in taxable value there. So, we would look and see who is interested, whether another university sees it as a potential investment for an extension, I’ve heard some citizens talk about housing, or other community actions,” LaBine said.

In a statement, Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock said:

“The City of Hancock is deeply saddened by the closing of a historic entity, Finlandia University. Taking care of the students, faculty and staff is by far the most important step in the process. We will be working with Finlandia University’s administration, board of trustees, and community partners on options for the campus in the heart of our city.”

Senator Ed McBroom and representative Greg Markkanen said they are saddened by the announcement of the university’s closure. In a statement McBroom said:

“Finlandia University has been opening up new opportunities for students and helping improve lives in the Upper Peninsula for over a century — and it is truly sad to hear that their long legacy of contributions will be coming to an end.”

Markkanen and his wife are alumni of Suomi College, the former name of Finlandia, and live in Hancock. In a statement, Markkanen said:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened that Finlandia University — the school I love and that played such an important part of my life and in shaping the person i have become — will no longer be helping foster the talents of future students.”

The lawmakers said there are state resources available for impacted students and staff, such as numerous links to support from job training to housing at the state’s Helping Hand site at www.michigan.gov/helpinghand.

Anyone impacted by the closure and who needs help navigating state government can contact the lawmakers’ office at 517-373-7840 or SenEMcBroom@senate.michigan.gov for McBroom or 517-373-0850 or GregMarkkanen@house.mi.gov for Markkanen.

LaBine said there will be a city council meeting on March 15 to discuss the future of university facilities.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.