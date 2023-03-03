Lake Superior Community Partnership celebrates 25 years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County organization held its annual dinner while also celebrating a momentous occasion Thursday evening.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) celebrated its 25th anniversary with food, raffles and awards. The dinner was also a chance for local businesses and organizations to connect. LSCP CEO Christopher Germain said it’s a perfect chance to showcase the hard work everyone puts in to make the U.P. better.

“I think that tonight, while it has our name on it, is really about celebrating everything in Marquette County,” he said. “All of our businesses, our communities and our organizations that make all of that possible.”

Germain thanked everyone who came out to Thursday night’s dinner and celebrations.

