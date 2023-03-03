Florence wrestler wins second state championship in a row

Caitlyn Kelley is now a two-time Wisconsin State Wrestling Champion.
Caitlyn Kelley (middle) stands triumphantly atop the podium
Caitlyn Kelley (middle) stands triumphantly atop the podium(Ed Kelley)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A Florence County wrestler defended her state championship title over the weekend. Caitlyn Kelley is now a two-time Wisconsin State Wrestling Champion.

Over the weekend, she placed first in the 120-pound girls’ wrestling bracket. Kelley said she has been wrestling since she was 4-years-old. When she started, she was one of the only girls.

Now, there is an entire bracket for girls wrestling.

“I was super stressed going into it. After my finals match, I just broke down. I normally don’t show emotion, but after that, I was crying. Everything felt relieved. All of that hard work since I was four paid off. I could see it pay off,” Kelley said.

Caitlyn Kelley, heel clicking en route to a second state championship crown
Caitlyn Kelley, heel clicking en route to a second state championship crown(Ed Kelley)

Kelley’s coach is her father, Ed Kelley, and he shares her excitement for the accomplishment as well.

“[I’m excited to] put Florence back on the map,” Kelley exclaimed.

Kelley is a senior at Florence High School. After graduation, she hopes to continue to wrestle in college.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

