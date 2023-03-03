First competition of 2023 Pine Mountain Continental Cup kicks off

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The first competition of the 2023 Continental Cup at Pine Mountain started Friday. 39 jumpers from across the globe dazzled fans.

A familiar face is back again, watching the jumps from inside Springer Landing.

“It is just great. It’s been a great life... I’ve had a great life,” said Gene Farrington, 96-year-old former ski jumper.

After serving in World War II, Farrington returned to Dickinson County and jumped at Pine Mountain from 1949 to 1952. He says he has seen the sport change drastically.

“We were doing it completely the opposite way from how we were supposed to be doing it,” Farrington said. “All of a sudden you would hit that wind it would throw you and people would fall. I was just saying that probably 30 skiers would fall.”

Kiwanis Ski Club staff said attendance for the Friday event has been growing over the last several years. During the trial runs, Fredrik Villumstad from Norway jumped 130.5 meters, the farthest in the competition.

“The jumpers are obviously getting better and better over the years,” said Tom Pedrotti, ski jumping fan.

Pedrotti is watching the jumps from the popular BACCO Construction shack. He said it is a great way to enjoy a unique event in our community.

“It is a good time socially. Everybody is relaxed and having a good time and they do some good jumping.”

Admission at the gate will be $40 for adults. Ski jumping competitions continue this weekend with two on Saturday and one more on Sunday.

