Escanaba City Council unanimously supports Dark Store Legislation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council is sending support for the Dark Store Legislation.

Senator Ed McBroom (R-38th State Senate District) proposed Senate Bills 19 and 20. These bills would revise the way taxes are assessed for big box stores - closing the dark store loophole.

As it sits now, large stores can be taxed as empty buildings. This legislation would take tax assessment power from the state and put it in the hands of local governments.

Support for the legislation passed unanimously.

