CopperDog releases official event schedule, livestream

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The CopperDog150 is kicking off this weekend and organizers are sharing ways for you to catch the action live from wherever you may be.

Both the starts and finishes will be available to watch live using Zoom or Facebook Live.

Scheduled live streams via Zoom are as follows:

Friday 6:00PM ET- 9:00PM ET - The start of CopperDog: Opening ceremony followed by the starts of the CD150, CD80, and CD30 races - Calumet 5th Street

Saturday 9:00AM ET- 10:00AM ET - The start of the CD150, CD80 Stage 2 - in Eagle Harbor

Saturday 11:00AM ET- 5:30PM ET -CD150 Stage 2 completion, CD80 Race finish, and the running of the CD15 in Copper Harbor, followed by the CD80/CD15 Awards Ceremony

Sunday 9:00AM ET-10:00AM ET - Start of the CD150 final stage in Copper Harbor

Sunday 11:00AM ET-4:30PM ET - Completion of the CD150 final stage in Eagle Harbor followed by the CD150 and Triple Crown awards

You can find the official schedule of events, as well as more information, here.

